Hind Rajab Foundation files complaint against Israeli soldier in Austria

Vienna: The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) on January 10 filed a criminal complaint in Austria against Israeli soldier Yonatan Akric, accusing him of “crimes against humanity, war crimes and acts contributing to genocide” during the Israeli military action in Gaza.

The HRF, in a statement released on Monday, January 12, stated that the complaint was filed after receiving information that Akriv is present on Austrian territory. Austria’s obligations under international law mandate the investigation of individuals accused of grave crimes when found under its jurisdiction.

HRF describes itself as a foundation that is mainly dedicated to achieving justice against the “war crimes and human rights violations committed by the Israeli state against Palestinians.” It was named in honour of the memory of Hind Rajab, the five-year-old Palestinian girl shot by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), along with others who suffered Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

According to HRF, Akriv’s service in the 8717th “Alon” Battalion heavily influenced their complaint, since the particular unit has been linked to the destruction of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure. The organisation stated that his presence during the Israeli military’s ground operations actively links him to the demolition of buildings in northern Gaza.

“The demolition was controlled, pre-planned, and carried out after full military control had been established, eliminating any claim of battlefield necessity,” HRF said in the statement.

They further cited satellite images and geolocation analysis, confirming that such structures were stable and standing in November 2023, but were destroyed weeks later “intentionally.”

Akriv documented the crimes

Akriv even shared visuals of the demolition, which the organisation claims contributes to the “broader pattern in which destruction was documented, circulated and normalised.”

The HRF has asked the Austrian authorities to investigate Akriv’s conduct as part of an organised and bigger campaign, instead of an isolated attack. It called for an investigation into war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, alleging that his participation in the “deliberate” military actions has rendered Gaza uninhabitable.

The foundation observed that it is Austria’s “moment of responsibility” as a State Party to the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, to incorporate international crimes into its legal order.

Speaking on the complaint filed in Austria, the General Director of HRF said, “By filing this complaint in Austria, we are narrowing that gap. Our determination is clear: 2026 must become a year of justice for the victims of the Gaza genocide, not another year in which perpetrators enjoy impunity.”

The HRF concluded their statement saying it will “continue to act wherever the law allows and evidence demands it.”