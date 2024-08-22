Hindenburg allegations: JPC probe will set everything straight, says Salman Khurshid

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Thursday said a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the latest allegations made by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research against the SEBI chairperson and the Adani Group, will set everything straight, and it will largely be believed by people.

When asked the BJP had rejected the Congress’ demand for a JPC probe into Hindenburg’s allegation against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and called it (Hindenburg) a fictitious report, the former union minister said why not have a JPC probe to say that this report was fictitious.

“That will become the last word. Then it won’t be BJP vs Congress or Congress vs BJP,” Khurshid told PTI Videos, adding there will be a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report and whatever it says will largely be believed by people.

Also Read BJP slams Salman Khurshid for making ‘anarchist’ remarks

“There may be shortcomings in the report as well, but at least prima facie we will be able to say that there has been an investigation that is a balanced and objective investigation,” the former external affairs minister said.

When asked about Congress’ demand seeking the resignation of the SEBI chairperson, was it because of the alleged conflict of interest that she has (Madhabi Puri Buch), the Congress leader said, “Absolutely, there has been a conflict of interest…there is an allegation of conflict of interest. And some of those issues have been admitted by her and her husband saying there was this conflict of interest, but we made a disclosure. And now if they have made a disclosure (what) is there to worry about? Let the JPC decide. It will set everything straight”.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ukraine, the Congress leader said, “we want to know has he told the Russians to stop fighting. Or is he going to tell Ukraine to stop fighting?”.

Khurshid took part in the dharna led by Telangana Chief Minister and Congress state president A Revanth Reddy today demanding Buch’s resignation and a JPC probe into the alleged Adani financial fraud.

Buch and her husband have denied the allegations levelled against them as baseless and asserted that their finances are an open book.

The Adani Group has also termed Hindenburg Research’s latest allegations as malicious and manipulative of select public information, claiming it has no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her husband.