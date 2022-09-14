Hindi Week inaugurated at MANUU

Hyderabad: Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today inaugurated the celebrations of “Hindi Week” on the occasion of Hindi Diwas by releasing a special Hindi Poster prepared by Hindi Cell of the University.

The “Hindi Week that started would continue till September 20.

Prof. Syed Najmul Hasan, Chairperson, University’s Official Language Implementation Committee informed that during week long celebrations online lecture and storytelling competitions will be organized for teachers, officials and employees of the university on September 15.

Prof Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar conveyed his wishes to everyone for Hindi Week.

Special posters, banners are at displayed in the campus for promotion of Hindi (official language).

Dr Shagufta Parveen, Hindi Officer & Convener along with committee members – Prof. Karan Singh Utwal, Dr. Ira Khan, Dr. Viquar Unnisa and Mr. Md. Shakeel Ahmad were present on the occasion.