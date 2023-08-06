Hindu mahapanchayat held in Gurugram, demolition continues in Nuh

Hundreds of people participated in the mahapanchayat organised by right-wing organisation Hindu Samaj at Tigra village in Gurugram on Sunday, August 6. The congregation was called in support of the accused arrested for killing imam Hafiz Saad during the violent clashes in Haryana recently.

In Haryana's Tigra village, Hindu Mahapanchayt has been held in support of the accused arrested for setting a mosque on fire and killing an Imam Hafiz Saad in Gurugram. Saad was stabbed 13 times and his throat was slit. He was also shot. pic.twitter.com/6fZJjkj20s — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) August 6, 2023

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) DLF Gurugram Vikas Kaushik while speaking to ANI affirmed that the city was peaceful and no incident of violence was reported in the last 2-3 days.

VIDEO | Security deployed in Gurugram's Tighar village ahead of Mahapanchayat by 'Hindu Samaj' later today. pic.twitter.com/H06hxF29gZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 6, 2023

“We have had talks with all sides. They have assured us that the panchayat will happen peacefully,” the senior police officer said.

Bulldozer rolls on

Following the clashes, Nuh’s district administration has been on a demolition spree over the last three days, razing down ‘illegal’ structures. Shanties of several Muslim migrant workers were razed. On Sunday, a three-storey hotel was brought down to dust by the administration. Pharmacies opposite the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College were also targeted in the demolition drive.

Many people, particularly from the minority community have raised concerns as the demolition drive continued for the fourth consecutive day.

On July 31, violent clashes were reported between two religious groups during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad-led shobha yatra in Nuh. Subsequently, the violence spread to neighbouring districts such as Gurugram, Faridabad etc.

As many as six people, including a 19-year-old imam from Uttar Pradesh and two home guards, died in the clashes.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Sunday announced that mobile internet services will remain suspended in the Nuh district till August 8.