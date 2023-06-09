Hindu Rashtra’ convention in Goa from June 16

Published: 9th June 2023
Spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Mohan Gowda (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru: An All India Hindu Rashtra Convention will be conducted in Goa from June 16 to 22 to further the cause of establishing Hindu Rashtra’ in India.

More than 1,500 representatives from 350 pro-Hindu organisations from across India and some neighbouring countries will take part in the event, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti state spokesperson Mohan Gowda said in a statement here on Friday.

“There will be many brainstorming sessions on various issues such as Love Jihad, Halal Certification, Land Jihad, Kashi-Mathura Mukti, conversions, cow-slaughtering, Islamic invasion on forts, protection of temple culture, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus, persecution of Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh, etc, besides subjects related to laying the foundation for establishing Hindu Rashtra,” he added.

