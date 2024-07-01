Hindu saints condemn Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, seek apology

New Delhi: Many Hindu saints Monday condemned Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s “not Hindus” jibe at the BJP and demanded an apology from him.

Launching a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Gandhi said the leaders of the BJP are not Hindus as they engage in “violence and hate” round the clock.

His remarks drew massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the Congress leader of calling the entire Hindu community violent.

Reacting to Gandhi’s remarks, Swami Avadheshanand Giri said in a video message, “I condemn him repeated remarks that Hindus are violent, and they create hatred and indulge in violence round the clock.”

With his remarks, Gandhi has “stigmatised and insulted” the entire Hindu society, he charged.

“He is an honourable Member of Parliament and Leader of Opposition. Therefore, he should take back his words and apologise,” Giri said, adding the Hindu society is hurt with his remarks and there is anger among the saint community as well.

Swami Balyogi Arun Puri termed Gandhi’s remarks “unfortunate” and demanded him to tender an apology.

“Rahul Gandhi’s remarks are extremely disgraceful and condemnable. Hindus have never been violent,” he said in a video message.