Hindu Sena demands action against ‘illegal distribution of halal certificates’

New Delhi: Hindu Sena has urged Delhi Police to take legal action against Muslim organisations, including Chennai’s Halal India, Delhi’s Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Halal Trust and Mumbai’s Halal Council of India, for illegally distributing Halal certificates in the country.

Hindu Sena’s national president Vishnu Gupta submitted the complaint to the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

“It is a respectful request that in the country, Halal India of Chennai, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Halal Trust of Delhi and Halal Council of India of Mumbai also distribute Halal certificates in the country illegally for huge sums of money. This illegal money is used in illegal activities, this money helps terrorists, violence and riots are done in the country with this money, love jihad is promoted,” the president, Vishnu Gupta alleged in the complaint.

“Halal certified means that the edible product is pure and has been prepared in accordance with Islamic law. A product that contains haram ingredients cannot be considered halal certified, such as dead animals or any animal parts in the product. Vegetarian products generally do not contain meat, yet not all vegetarian products can be considered halal. Some sweets may contain alcoholic ingredients. Therefore they cannot be kept in the Halal category,” it read.

“Even if it is not already certified. Since a large quantity of food products from India are exported to Singapore, Malaysia, Gulf countries and many international markets, where there is a large number of Islamic population. In such a situation, most of the companies in the country get ‘Halal certification’ done for their products,” it further stated.

According to Gupta, Halal means pure according to the particular Muslim religion. “But recently it has also started being used in cosmetics, sugar, peppermint oil, edible oils, rava, and bakery products. But, the use of such certificates is illegal in the country,” he said.

“There is no official or government body to give Halal certificates in India. Many private companies and agencies provide Halal certification to individual companies. which is illegal in our country. Hindu Sena demands from the Delhi Police that legal action should be taken against the fake Halal certificates,” said Gupta.