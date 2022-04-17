Hindus must give birth to more kids to avoid India becoming Islamic nation: Yati Narsinghanand

Shimla: An organisation of controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand on Sunday asked Hindus to give birth to more children to avoid India becoming an Islamic country

The priest, who is out on bail in the Haridwar hate speech case, had earlier this month in Mathura urged Hindus to produce more children to prevent the country from becoming “Hindu-less” in the coming decades.

The Akhil Bhartiya Sant Parishad’s Himachal Pradesh in-charge Yati Satyadevanand Saraswati told PTI India is a democratic country as Hindus are in majority.

But Muslims are increasing their population by giving birth to many children in a planned way, he claimed on the first day of the organisation’s three-day ‘Dharam Sansad’ at Mubarakpur in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district.

Also Read Slogans of Jai Shree Ram, Allahu Akbar raised outside Jahangirpuri police station

“That is why, our organisation has asked Hindus to give birth to more children to avoid India becoming an Islamic nation,” said Saraswati.

In view of the meet, which is being attended by Yati Narsinghanand, Annpurna Bharti and several other seers and priests form across the country, the Himachal Pradesh Police in a notice to Saraswati has instructed him that no instigating language should be used against any religion or caste.

Issuing the notice under section 64 of Police Act, 2007, the SHO of the Amb police station in Una district has stated that appropriate legal action would be taken if such instructions were not adhered.

Saraswati said India will be made into an Islamic country like neighbouring Pakistan when Muslims are in majority. “That is why, our organisation has asked Hindus to give birth to more children to avoid India to become an Islamic nation”, he added.

When asked will not it be against the national policy of two children, he said, “There is no such law in our country asking citizens to give birth to only two children.”

Narsinghanand was arrested and later released on bail after he allegedly organised a Dharma Sansad in Haridwar from December 17-19 last year, where provocative speeches were made against Muslims.

He also took part in a Hindu Mahapanchayat’ at Burari ground in Delhi last Sunday and remarked that 50 per cent of Hindus will convert in 20 years if a Muslim became the prime minister of India and had also exhorted Hindus to take up arms to fight for their existence.