Hindutva groups claim to have converted 30 Muslims to Hinduism in Indore

A social organisation based in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Friday claimed that around 30 Muslims were converted to Hinduism by Hindutva groups in the city. The city police said they have received no complaints so far in this connection.

According to the reports, president of a local social organisation, Sam Pawri, while speaking to reporters, claimed that 30 people, including 14 women, converted from Islam to Hinduism under provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the group of people is seen sitting around the fire pit (havan kund) chanting Vedic hymns inside the temple premises of Khajrana Ganesh temple.

“The group has converted under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021. They have submitted an affidavit to the district administration, proclaiming they are voluntarily changing their religion,” said Pawri.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma while speaking to PTI stated, “We have received information about 28 people participating in a ritual for voluntary change of religion at Khajrana Ganesh temple. We have not received any complaint so far that these people have changed religion due to any pressure, influence or greed. If a complaint is received, appropriate legal steps will be taken.”

Pertinently, the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021 was introduced and enacted by the state government. The act prohibits religious conversions through force fraud or greed. Violators can face jail of up to 10 years and Rs 1 lakh fine.