Hindutva mob attack in Telangana’s Sangareddy: AIMIM MLA demands action

Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin on Tuesday, January 23, met Sanga Reddy SP CH Rupesh and demanded strict action against culprits behind the attack on shops run by two Muslim vendors on January 22, Monday.

On the evening of 22nd January, tension prevailed at the Hathnoor village as a Hindutva mob, which was taking a rally on the occasion of Pran Pratistha of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, allegedly set shops ablaze belonged to the Muslim vendors and also damaged vehicles.

The police booked three FIRs against the culprits.

According to the police, the situation is completely under control now, as pickets are arranged across Dulatabad and Hathnoora villages of Sanga Reddy.

In a press release, the AIMIM said that its president Asaduddin Owaisi was in constant touch with higher officials of the police department after the development.

Owaisi said the party will extend financial help for all the losses incurred by Abdul Qadeer and Mohammed Ghouse, the shop vendors, wholost their livelihood through the Majlis Charities and Relief Fund.