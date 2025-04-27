Hindutva mob attacks shops in Haryana after Pahalgam attack

A Hindutva mob in Saha, Ambala, Haryana, reportedly vandalised and set fire to Muslim-owned shops while chanting “Jai Shri Ram” during a protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.

A video circulating on social media shows a raged man smashing items in a shop while others around him chant “Pakistan Murdabad, Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” Meanwhile, two individuals are seen using stones to damage the “Delhi Roll Centre” cart.

In a similar incident on April 23, a Hindutva group targeted several Muslim-run shops and carts, assaulting workers. The attackers chanted provocative slogans such as “Apply Dabur’s oil and erase Babur’s name” and made threats of sexual violence during the assault.

On April 22, shopkeepers at the famous `56 Dukan’ food street in Indore city put up a poster against Pakistan to protest the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Pigs & Pakistani citizens are not allowed at Chappan Dukan,” read the message in English on the poster.

Gunjan Sharma, president of the 56 Dukan Vyapari Sangh, told PTI on Friday, “We want to send a message through this poster that after the Pahalgam terror attack, there is no place left for Pakistan in the civilized society of the world.”