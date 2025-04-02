Hindutva mob vandalise MP school over principal’s social media post

A school in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district was vandalised by Hindutva groups over the school principal’s social media post that allegedly insulted the Hindu God, Lord Ram.

According to local reports, the principal had shared an earlier incident where Hindutva groups accused tribal people of religious conversion.

A mob of #Hindutva men barged into and ransacked a school in #MadhyaPradesh’s #Jabalpur district on Tuesday.



The unruly mob accused the principal of the school of uploading a post on social media against the #Hindu deity #LordRam.



Akhilesh Mewan, the principal at Joy School

A video of the incident has emerged on social media platforms showing men breaking windows, damaging furniture, and throwing mud inside the school while shouting religious slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

The vandalism continued even as police officers tried to stop the men, while some simply stood there and watched.

The Hindutva supporters demanded an apology from the school authorities and threatened further protests if action wasn’t taken against the principal. They stayed for about three hours and left only after police assured them that the matter would be investigated.

No official complaint has been filed yet.