Hindutva mob vandalises mosque in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur

A Hindutva mob recently vandalised a mosque in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur region. Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram‘, a group of people attacked the mosque in Gajapur village during ‘Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati Remove Encroachment campaign’.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms where a large number of people, some sporting saffron shawls, are seen damaging the place of worship.

Also Read UP: 2 arrested for provocative chants during Muharram in Amethi

In the video, the mob is seen attacking the mosque with axes and hammers and damaging the dome structures. A video from the spot after the incident shows damaged window and burnt pages of Quran lying on the ground.

No one was present in the mosque at the time of the incident.

Siasat.com tried to contact Kohlapur police but received no response. Watch the video here.