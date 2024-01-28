HLF 2024: Hyderabadi theatre couple shares how to make words come to life

Hyderabad: The last day of the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) 2024 witnessed a houseful Sunday morning with the prominent theater couple Mohammad Ali Baig and Noor Baig’s ‘Text to Performance’ session.

The renowned theatre couple’s fan following in city was evident with a large number of people attending their session, and the rapturous applause during their hour-long tete-tete and dramatized reading of plays ‘Alone’ and ‘Spaces’.

Further, the celebrated theatre revivalists explained in detail the process of transforming written works into complete stage plays, citing the success of their plays ‘Taramati’, ‘Quli: Dilon ka Shahzaada’, and most recently ‘Alone’, which are based on Hyderabadi heritage and have received world-wide acclaim as far as the University of Oxford in the UK.

The significance of stagecraft and actors’ performance in embellishing a story and the transitional elements were appreciated by the packed venue, which sat still listening to the seasoned theater practitioners.

Notably, their collaboration as writers and directors has given Hyderabad several memorable stage productions in the last decade, gaining global recognition for the city. It was indeed a masterclass in theater for attendees.