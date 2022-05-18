HMDA begins Mehdipatnam skywalk work

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has begun the work on the Mehdipatnam skywalk project.

The authority has begun the work after the Local Military Authority (LMA) extended cooperation to the state government. It began dismantling bus cargo shelter and public toilets for the project.

The overall length of the skyway is around 390 meters. Out of the total length, a pedestrian walkway from Mehdipatnam bus depot to the defense boundary is 50 meters whereas, the walkway length to Mallepally road will be 180 meters.

Apart from the staircase, there will be elevators and lifts for the passengers to access the skywalk. Elevator chairs are also likely to be arranged for physically challenged persons.

The height and width of the skyway would be 6.15 meters and 4 meters respectively.

It is expected that the skywalk will improve the vehicular movement at Mehdipatnam as the pedestrian will have a better option to travel from one side of the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway to another.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 33 crores.