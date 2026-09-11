HMWSSB to permanently fix sewage inflow in Durgam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) is targeting dry-day sewage leaks into Durgam Cheruvu, with officials ordered to block and locate all waste channels and divert them toward treatment plants.

K Ashok Reddy, the Water Board Managing Director, on Friday, September 11, visited the lake and conducted a field-level inspection of the drains leading into the lake, sewage treatment plants (STPs), nalas, stormwater drains, sewage inflows, and other ongoing works.

He directed officials to provide a permanent solution to prevent sewage from entering the Durgum Cheruvu and avoid relying on temporary fixes. Reddy held extensive discussions with officials, ordering them to accurately record the volume of water entering the lake. He instructed them to track inflows from various channels and differentiate between sewage and rainwater inflow.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

To ensure no sewage flows into drains on non-rainy days, he suggested exploring the feasibility of completely diverting incoming sewage through dedicated pipelines to STPs.

Also Read Durgam Cheruvu to be closed on September 10, 11 for HMWSSB works

MD orders inspection of private STPs

He directed that all flow paths from the starting points of drains to the lake be identified and a comprehensive flow map prepared within 24 to 48 hours. He suggested examining the capacity of existing pipelines, flow levels, gravity-based water flow, STP capacities, and preparing proposals to establish new sewage lines and trunk mains wherever necessary. Reddy said a long-term plan should be formulated not only for current needs but also for the projected increase in sewage volume by 2047.

The Managing Director asked for a comprehensive survey of private STPs in hotels, commercial complexes, high-rise buildings, and residential colonies within the lake’s catchment area. Officials were told to gather data on sewage generation, STP capacity, actual treatment volumes, utilisation of treated water, and discharge points for excess water. He also emphasised the need to thoroughly examine whether sewage is entering stormwater drains.

Also Read HC questions layout changes before Durgam Cheruvu layout auction

‘Adopt measures before issue arises’

Reddy also suggested that officials establish a system to monitor the quality of water discharged from private STPs. He ordered the installation of flow meters to ensure that only treated water is discharged. An assessment was also asked to be prepared about the feasibility of separating sewage and stormwater systems by laying dedicated sewage pipelines to connect to the main trunk line if required. Officials pointed out that floating debris and plastic waste entering the lake through drains during rains could cause foul odors. In response to the complaint, the MD advised that instead of addressing the issue after it arises, measures should be adopted to identify the sources of the waste and sewage and intercept them at the origin.