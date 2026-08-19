HMWSSB warns against unauthorised use of official vehicles

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Wednesday, August 19, warned of strict action against anyone found misusing the Water Board’s logo and its tankers.

The official vehicles were branded with specific colours and the HMWSSB logo to be easily identifiable and issued with appropriate licenses. After their contract period expired, the Water Board stopped utilising the services of the specific septic tank cleaning and de-sludging vehicles, the HMWSSB said in a release.

The officials said that, despite no longer being used, some vehicles are operating within the city without valid licenses. It was also observed that unauthorised septic tank vehicles are displaying the HMWSSB logo and using incorrect or forged documents for septage transportation and disposal, the release said.

Also Read HMWSSB seizes 7 illegal motors from two Hyderabad localities

To address the issue, the Water Board has alerted the Traffic Commissioner and police officials in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Medchal-Malkajgiri, requesting action against septic tank vehicles that are using the HMWSSB logo without authorisation.

The officials asserted that strict action will be taken against the vehicles and their owners for violations such as operating with forged documents or invalid licenses and using the HMWSSB logo without permission. The release also said that complaints would be lodged with the relevant authorities and legal action would be initiated in accordance with regulations.

Special policy for the CURE area

The Water Board also stated that it will frame and issue a special policy within a month applicable to vehicle owners regarding the operation of septic tank cleaning and de-sludging vehicles in the entire Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area, the region inside Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road.

The operations of such vehicles will not be permitted until the new policy comes into effect, the officials reiterated.

The authorities have requested citizens to immediately inform the Water Board if they are approached by such vehicles or if they notice cleaning operations being carried out in their localities.

The incidents can be reported to the Water Board’s 24-hour toll-free call centre number at 155313.