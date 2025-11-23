HMWSSB warns of deceptive drinking water bill scam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad need to be alert as scammers have designed a new drinking water bill scam to trick them into downloading malicious software.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has issued an official warning about fraudulent text messages circulating among consumers.

Fraudulent text messages

In the drinking water bill scam in Hyderabad, the messages that are being sent from unknown mobile numbers falsely claim that the water connection is at risk of disconnection due to an unpaid bill.

According to HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy, these fake messages instruct recipients to contact a specific mobile number for more information. When a consumer calls that number, they are then sent an APK file through WhatsApp.

The sender pretends that the file is necessary to resolve the fabricated billing issue.

An APK file is the format used to install applications on Android devices, and downloading such files from unverified sources can pose a serious security risk to your phone and personal data.

HMWSSB on drinking water bill scam in Hyderabad

The water board has made it clear that it does not send out such messages or distribute any APK applications to its customers.

Officials are urging the public not to respond to such message, avoid calling the provided mobile numbers, and, most importantly, never download or install any APK files received through WhatsApp.

All legitimate communications from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board are distributed through its official channels. These include announcements in newspapers and on various television channels.

For any concerns regarding the actual drinking water bill or for service-related questions, customers should directly contact the Water Board’s authorized customer care helpline at 155313.