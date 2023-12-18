Ho Ho! List of must-visit places during Christmas in Hyderabad

Hyderabadis surely know how to enjoy a festival in the grandest way possible. If you think that people here only celebrate Eid, Diwali or Holi with pomp and glory, you surely need to be in the city during Christmas. With an extravagant carnival of vibrant lights, festivals, crowds, and festive enthusiasm in the air, the ‘City of Nizams’ celebrates the festival in the most joyful way possible.

If you’re in Hyderabad this December, here’s a guide to the places you must visit to soak in the festive vibes.

Best Places For Christmas Celebrations In Hyderabad

1. Inorbit Mall

A favorite among Hyderabadis, Inorbit Mall is beautifully adorned with festive decorations. The Christmas celebrations kick-started on December 16, featuring a series of events. Don’t miss the chance to meet Santa Claus on December 24 and 25.

2. DSL Virtue Mall

Experience Hyderabad’s winter wonderland at DSL Virtue Mall in Uppal, where a towering 45-ft snowman steals the show. The lighting ceremony, accompanied by sparkling lights, sets the stage for a vibrant celebration.

3. Sarath City Capital

Another hotspot for festive joy, Sarath City Capital invites you to revel in dazzling decor and create unforgettable moments with family and friends.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C066K0dxp4h/

4. Other Malls

City Centre, GVK Mall, Lulu Mall, Central, and more are decking their halls with Christmas decorations. Explore these malls to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit.

5. Ramoji Film City

Include Ramoji Film City in your plans for a complete Christmas experience. From shows and attractions to winter carnival entertainment, this iconic location promises a memorable celebration. Visit their website for event details and ticket bookings.

6. Cafes and Eateries

Hyderabad’s popular cafes and eateries are transforming into Christmas wonderlands. Enjoy live bands, Christmas specials, and festive decorations as you celebrate the season in these cozy spots.

7. Christmas Events

Various Christmas-related events and dinners are happening across Hyderabad. Check platforms like Book My Show and Paytm Insider to find your favorite events and book tickets for a delightful Christmas experience.

Hyderabad is all set to paint the town red and green with the joy of Christmas. Plan your December itinerary now and be a part of the city’s grandest celebrations!