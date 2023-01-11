Hockey World Cup: Top 5 Indian player who can take tournament by storm

The 15th FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup will begin on January 13, with Argentina and South Africa kicking things off at the Kalinga Stadium. Odisha is set to roll out the red carpet for the quadrennial event for the second time in succession. As we get close to the prestigious World Cup, hosts India shall look to make use of this opportunity. India finished sixth in the 2018 edition losing in the quarterfinals. India won their maiden World Cup title in 1975 and now will eye for the second title. Here are five Indian players who can pose a significant threat to opposing teams.

Source: Hockey India website

Harmanpreet Singh

Harmanpreet Singh has made a name for himself in world hockey as a drag-flick superstar and is regarded a vital cog in Indian hockey’s resurgence in recent years. The penalty corner specialist’s powerful flicks, coupled with his exceptional work rate in defence, has earned Harmanpreet Singh plenty of accolades, the highlight being the Olympic bronze medal at Tokyo 2020.

Source: Hockey India/ Twitter

Akashdeep Singh

Akshdeep Singh is one of the most improved attacking midfielders in the country, having recently scored a hat-trick in the Australian test series. The 28-year-old will be playing in his third World Cup and, along with attacker Mandeep Singh, will be crucial in the final third. Overall, Akashdeep has appeared on over 200 occasions for the Indian team, scoring 85 goals.

Source: (File Image)

Manpreet Singh

Manpreet Singh led India to the Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo before winning the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham. For several years, he has been a mainstay in the Indian team, and he has also received the Arjuna Award for his contributions to Indian hockey. He is also one of the most capped Indian players (active) in the squad for the World Cup.

Source: HI Media

PR Sreejesh

As always, legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will play a critical role in the 2023 World Cup. PR Sreejesh received some criticism after his performances in the Men’s Pro League, but he bounced back in the Australian test series. He improves his form in high-profile matches and will form a formidable duo with Krishan Pathak. Both goalkeepers will likely play two quarters each, so they must both perform well.

Source: Hockey India/ Twitter

Vivek Sagar Prasad

Vivek Sagar Prasad made his senior India debut in January 2018 at the age of 17 years, 10 months, and 22 days to become the second-youngest player to represent his country. Since then, the creative playmaker has made over 90 international appearances for India. He will return to the team after missing the team’s recent tour of Australia as well as the FIH Hockey Pro League due to an ankle injury.