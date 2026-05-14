‘Hogaya abhi?’ Alia Bhatt reacts after Cannes 2026 pap frenzy

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt made a stylish return to the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this week, but her red carpet appearance quickly became the center of online discussion for unexpected reasons.

Several videos from the event went viral on social media, showing Alia smiling, waving, and posing for photographers on the Cannes red carpet. However, many internet users noticed that several photographers did not appear very interested, with some cameras lowered while she continued posing confidently.

so embarrassing man. cannes is a global movie stage & this her 2nd appearance, yet nobody knows her, no pap flashed a single camera at her. who is she waving at? none looks interested. serious aura deficit! 😭 pic.twitter.com/GYuNMrmr6F — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) May 13, 2026

The clips triggered a flood of reactions online. While some users mocked the moment, others defended the actress for handling the situation calmly and gracefully.

It's is so embarrassing how Indian celebs carve international attention, here's alia bhatt at cannes not even single cameraman was bothered to capture her, pic.twitter.com/BUUveNIbXB — Aarohi (@hamlakroo) May 13, 2026

Apart from the red carpet clip, another video from Cannes also grabbed attention online. In the video, Alia appeared visibly tired after being surrounded by photographers outside an event.

As paparazzi crowded around her, the actress was heard saying, “Hogaya abhi?” before her security team escorted her away. Reports suggested that the situation became chaotic due to heavy crowding and constant shouting from photographers.

Alia called paid Indian paparazzi after being humiliated by international paparazzi, and a foreigner commented from behind, “Who is this girl?” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dGyioun1p0 — nysa (@chalkalaana) May 13, 2026

Social media users wrote that it looked “embarrassing” because international photographers did not seem to recognise her. Another commented, “Most ignored celebrity” as the video continued spreading across platforms.

Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Cannes Experience

This marked Alia Bhatt’s second appearance at Cannes after making her debut last year. In a recent interview, she admitted that her first experience at the festival felt “chaotic” because she had to rush directly to the red carpet after landing.

This year, the actress arrived earlier to stay calm and enjoy the festival at a slower pace.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.