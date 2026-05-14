‘Hogaya abhi?’ Alia Bhatt reacts after Cannes 2026 pap frenzy

Apart from the red carpet clip, another video from Cannes also grabbed attention online in the video, Alia appeared visibly tired after being surrounded by photographers outside an event

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 14th May 2026 6:17 pm IST
Cannes 2026
Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival 2026

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt made a stylish return to the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this week, but her red carpet appearance quickly became the center of online discussion for unexpected reasons.

Several videos from the event went viral on social media, showing Alia smiling, waving, and posing for photographers on the Cannes red carpet. However, many internet users noticed that several photographers did not appear very interested, with some cameras lowered while she continued posing confidently.

The clips triggered a flood of reactions online. While some users mocked the moment, others defended the actress for handling the situation calmly and gracefully.

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Apart from the red carpet clip, another video from Cannes also grabbed attention online. In the video, Alia appeared visibly tired after being surrounded by photographers outside an event.

As paparazzi crowded around her, the actress was heard saying, “Hogaya abhi?” before her security team escorted her away. Reports suggested that the situation became chaotic due to heavy crowding and constant shouting from photographers.

Social media users wrote that it looked “embarrassing” because international photographers did not seem to recognise her. Another commented, “Most ignored celebrity” as the video continued spreading across platforms.

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Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Cannes Experience

This marked Alia Bhatt’s second appearance at Cannes after making her debut last year. In a recent interview, she admitted that her first experience at the festival felt “chaotic” because she had to rush directly to the red carpet after landing.

This year, the actress arrived earlier to stay calm and enjoy the festival at a slower pace.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

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Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 14th May 2026 6:17 pm IST

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Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
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