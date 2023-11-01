Hold competitive exams in Kannada as well: CM Siddaramaiah to Centre

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday made a pitch for holding competitive exams for central government jobs in Kannada saying it is not possible to conduct them in Hindi or English alone.

Addressing people at the Kanteerava Stadium on the occasion of the 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations, the Chief Minister said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a relook at the language for these exams.

“Shivaji Nagar MLA Rizwan Arshad has rightly said that the Central government conducts the exams only in Hindi and English. We need to oppose it,” he said.

According to him, it is not possible to hold the competitive exams in Hindi and English alone.

“Our children will write the exams in the language they know. I will request our Prime Minister to take a relook (at the language),” Siddaramaiah said.

Noting that only government schools have Kannada as the medium of instruction and not private schools, the Chief Minister lamented there was a misconception among people that those studying in private English medium schools alone were talented and secure a decent job.

Siddaramaiah also pointed out that the state produced many eminent scientists who studied in the Kannada medium.

“The Supreme Court has said that parents have the right to get their child educated in the medium of instruction of their choice…,” he added.

Siddaramaiah also emphasised the need to upgrade government schools so that the students studying there receive quality education.

In this regard, he felt the need to make Kannada compulsory till 10th standard in Karnataka.

The Chief Minister announced free electricity and water for government schools from Wednesday onwards to improve their condition.

The Chief Minister said the state is celebrating 68th year of its formation and completed 50 years with the name ‘Karnataka’, which was previously known as ‘Mysore’.

There will be various events throughout the year across the state to celebrate the golden jubilee of the name ‘Karnataka’.

These events will be organised with a slogan ‘Hesarayitu Karnataka, Usiragali Kannada’ (Christened as Karnataka, may Kannada be its breath) to tell the people about the history of the state, its language, art, music, culture, heritage and traditions, he explained.

These programmes will be conducted to spread awareness among people about Kannada language and culture, the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah appealed to people to take an oath to bring Kannada into their daily practice.

Noting that there is a necessity to converse in Kannada, he said people should be proud of their language and culture so that those coming to Karnataka should feel the necessity to learn this language.

The Chief Minister stressed on the need to use Kannada for all administrative purposes.