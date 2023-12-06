Holidays declared for Christmas, Boxing Day in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared holidays for Christmas, a festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, and Boxing Day, the second day of Christmastide. The Christmas holiday is also applicable for schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana

According to the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023, the holidays for Christmas and Boxing Day will be observed on December 25 and 26, respectively. These days have been listed under ‘General Holidays.’

Christmas holidays for schools in Hyderabad, other districts

Schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will also observe holidays on Christmas and Boxing Day.

In the case of missionary schools, there will be a vacation of five days from December 22 to 26.

In December, schools will remain closed for at least seven days, as apart from Christmas and Boxing Day, there are five Sundays in the month.

Also Read Watch: Swiggy delivery agent with dreams of becoming IAS officer pedals 40km every day

Banks in Hyderabad to remain shut on December 25

On December 25, banks will also remain closed on account of the Christmas holiday.

Not only government banks, but private and other types of banks will also remain closed on the day.

The holiday has been declared under the ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).