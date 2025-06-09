Hyderabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, known for her looks and hit drama performances, is once again in the headlines, but this time, for a controversial reason. The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star has become the target of online trolling after sharing pictures from her recent Haj pilgrimage.

Hania performed Haj in 2025 and took to Instagram to post glimpses of her spiritual journey. From the Day of Arafat to moments in Mina, the actress shared heartfelt moments along with her friends, dressed in elegant abayas.

While some appreciated her for fulfilling this sacred religious obligation, others were quick to criticize her photos and poses, calling them “too trendy” for a religious trip.

Many netizens questioned her intentions, accusing her of turning the holy pilgrimage into a social media show. “This looks like a weekend getaway, not Haj,” one user commented, while another slammed her for “posing with a victory sign” in Mina. Others criticized her attire, saying her hair shouldn’t have been visible.

However, amidst the backlash, several fans and followers came to her defense, reminding critics that Haj is a deeply personal experience. “She’s doing her part and has every right to share her journey. Who are we to judge?” one supporter wrote.

Hania Aamir has maintained silence and has not responded to the trolls.

On the work front, Hania was last seen in the global hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and will soon share screen space with Bilal Abbas Khan in her upcoming project.