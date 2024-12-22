Hombale films announces next chapters of iconic films directed by Prashanth Neel

Chennai: Hombale Films, the producers of the iconic K.G.F. and Salaar franchises, announced that they will soon reveal the production schedules for the next chapters of these blockbuster films, both helmed by celebrated director Prashanth Neel.

The production house stated that the announcements will follow the completion of Prashanth Neel’s ambitious project with Jr. NTR, a highly anticipated film slated for release in 2026. Prashanth Neel, renowned for redefining action cinema with groundbreaking works like K.G.F. Chapter 1 and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, continues to dominate the cinematic landscape, the statement said.

The movie production house in the statement said that Prashanth Neel was known for delivering massive blockbusters and elevating the action genre, and has once again set the stage for excitement and anticipation. Marking the sixth anniversary of K.G.F. Chapter 1 and the first anniversary of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Hombale Films made a monumental announcement about Neel’s first collaboration with Jr. NTR. This film, expected to be a cinematic spectacle, is set to release in 2026.

Taking to their social media, Hombale Films shared the announcement with a caption that read:

Celebrating the milestones that redefined an era.



Here’s to even bigger journeys ahead with the franchises you all loved and owned.

Thank you for being with us every step of the way! #KGF #Salaar #6YearsForKGFChapter1 #1YearForSalaarCeaseFire pic.twitter.com/NESpSDW4kM — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) December 21, 2024

Hombale Films, the production house behind blockbusters like K.G.F. and Bagheera, has built a reputation for creating larger-than-life cinema. The announcement also highlighted two of their upcoming projects: Kantara: Chapter 1 and Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. The statement celebrated six years of K.G.F. Chapter 1, describing the film as the beginning of an epic journey that became a global phenomenon. It praised the performance of Yash, whose passion and dedication brought the character Rocky to life, making it an unforgettable role for generations. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, according to Hombale Films called is an “adrenaline-pumping ride” that captured imaginations and set the stage for an even grander saga. The production house expressed gratitude to the artists, technicians, and crew whose tireless efforts brought these larger-than-life worlds to the big screen. Hombale Films also credited audiences worldwide for making K.G.F. and Salaar not just successful films but legendary milestones in cinematic history. They promised epic battles and timeless stories in the new chapters of both franchises.