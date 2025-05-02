Home guard harassed by motorists near Gandipet, case registered

The incident began when the home guard instructed the motorcyclist to take a diversion due to heavy traffic.

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old home guard, Rahmathullah, stationed at Narsingi traffic police station was allegedly harassed and verbally abused by two individuals while managing traffic near Reliance Smart at Bandlaguda X roads in Gandipet around 2 pm on April 29.

According to reports, the incident began when he instructed a motorcyclist to take a diversion due to heavy traffic. The rider allegedly refused to comply, used abusive language, and threatened to escalate the issue to Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand. His son, who was riding pillion, also reportedly joined in verbally abusing the home guard.

In response, Rahmathullah lodged a complaint.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

