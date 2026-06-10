Homemaker dies of gunshot in Karnataka, police probe underway

Chikkamagaluru: A 55-year-old homemaker died under suspicious circumstances after sustaining a gunshot wound at her residence in Halenahalli area of Chikkamagaluru city on Wednesday, June 10.

The deceased has been identified as Suma (55). According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when no other family members were present at home.

Police suspect that Suma may have died by suicide using a licensed revolver kept in the house. Investigators have also recovered what is believed to be a suicide note from the scene, though its contents have not been disclosed.

The deceased’s husband, Rajesh, is a businessman. Authorities said the exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be established, and all angles are being examined as part of the investigation.

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A team from the Basavanahalli Police Station visited the spot, conducted an inspection and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the precise cause of death.

Police officials said further investigation is being carried out based on the contents of the suspected death note and other evidence recovered from the residence.

A case has been registered at the Basavanahalli Police Station, and officials are awaiting forensic and post-mortem reports to determine the exact nature of the incident.