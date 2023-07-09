Homosexuality a heinous crime, says Makkah imam in Friday sermon

The imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Sheikh Faisal Ghazzawi, has warned the believers against the rise in immoral tendencies, especially sexual distortion in society. He said that homosexuality was a heinous crime.

In a sermon at the Grand Mosque in Makkah last Friday, Sheikh Ghazzawi emphasised the importance of upholding moral values and maintaining the sanctity of marital relations.

He said, “Satan misleads people to transgress God’s limits and introduce laws promoting various forms of evils, including same-sex, gay and lesbian marriages.” He warned against promoting immorality and vice, leading to moral degradation, value collapse, and bestial behaviors.

خلق الله عباده على الفطرة السوية وجعلهم مجبولين على استحباب المحاسن والفضائل واستهجان القبائح والرذائل لكن الشيطان صرفهم عن الدين فجعلهم يخالفون سنن الله وشرائعه وينحرفون عماتقتضيه العقول والفطرالسليمة.



Sheikh Ghazzawi emphasized that God created servants with right instincts, preferring virtues and avoiding evil. Satan distracted people from true religion, violating God’s laws and rulings. God created humans into male and female types with unique characteristics.

The imam attributed Satan’s intervention to instilling sex in males and females, causing them to contradict their nature and change their gender. He cited the hadith of the Prophet and cursed the effeminate and the corrupt.

Sheikh Ghazawi criticised the phenomenon of Islamophobia and the malicious campaigns against Islam and Muslims, and gave an example of burning the Quran. He said that those who break God’s innate nature and deny human values ​​are spiritually bankrupt and cause moral crises and social problems.