Honda launches electric scooters in India

Bengaluru: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) made a significant announcement on Wednesday, unveiling two electric scooters: the ACTIVA e: and QC1. This marks the company’s entry into India’s rapidly expanding electric two-wheeler market.

Bookings for the new models will open on January 1, 2025, with deliveries expected to begin in February. However, HMSI did not disclose the pricing details.

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, expressed that the launch of the ACTIVA e: and QC1 represents a key step in Honda’s commitment to sustainable mobility in India. He highlighted that this move aligns with Honda’s global “Triple Action to ZERO” initiative, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050, focusing on carbon neutrality, clean energy, and resource circulation.

“This milestone in our electrification journey reinforces our commitment to building a safer, more sustainable future that meets the evolving needs of society,” Otani said.

Director of sales and marketing at HMSI, Yogesh Mathur, added that the ACTIVA e: will feature swappable battery technology, while the QC1 will come with a fixed battery setup. Both models aim to offer an industry-leading, hassle-free ownership experience, catering to the diverse needs of customers.