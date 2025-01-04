Horses, camels tied to graves in Hyderabad, residents protest encroachment

Hyderabad: The Oontwadi graveyard, a Wakf burial ground spread over 3,300 square yards in Jummerat Bazaar, is encroached upon yet again. Horses and camels are once again tied to the graves in the burial ground.

A few years ago, following public outcry, the police and the Telangana State Wakf Board cleared the cattle from the place. At that point, the horse suppliers used the place to keep 50 horses and camels.

Following stiff protest from the Muslim community, who went to the High Court, the animals were moved out. “Now things are going the old way. Horses and camels are tied to the graves in the burial ground. Soon the graves will be demolished and it will become a stable,” Yahiya Khan, a resident of Puranapul complained.

Time and again land grabbers have tried to grab the graveyard located on the prime road at Jummerat Bazaar. They broke a portion of the compound wall to create an access route.

“The Wakf board officials should conduct periodic inspections of the graveyards and remove encroachments. The officials cannot wash their hands of their responsibilities citing insufficient staff,” said Rizwan Qureshi, a resident of Fateh Darwaza, whose relatives were laid to rest at the graveyard.

The horse suppliers had occupied the graveyard for years and after many efforts, the animals were finally removed. With the things getting back to square one the community is quite agitated over it.