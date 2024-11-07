Hospital in Hyderabad dismisses reports over junior doctor’s death

Hyderabad: After the death of a junior doctor at the Madhapur, Medicover Hospitals issued a statement rejecting the misinformation regarding the patients’ demise. The hospital in Hyderabad urged the public to rely on verified information and continue placing trust in medical professionals committed to saving lives.

A 28-year-old medical professional was admitted on November 4 with severe dehydration, acute liver failure, thrombocytopenia, seizures, and disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC). Despite immediate and intensive life-support measures, including ventilation, fluid resuscitation, vasopressin, antibiotics, anticonvulsants, plasmapheresis, and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), her condition worsened into multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS), leading to her death on November 6.

“Despite the exhaustive care efforts, Naga Priya’s condition continued to worsen into MODS (multiple organ dysfunction syndrome) and she tragically passed away on November 6,” the hospital in Hyderabad said in a public statement.

Hospital in Hyderabad waives major treatment cost

The notice further explained that throughout Naga Priya’s treatment, Medicover’s medical team ensured complete transparency with her family, providing regular updates on her critical condition and ultimately supporting their decision to proceed with end-of-life care.

The hospital in Hyderabad also reportedly waived a significant portion of the treatment cost, reducing the total bill from Rs 3.1 lakh to a minimal Rs 50,000, covering essential pharmacy and investigation expenses. The family paid Rs 30,000 before leaving with the patient’s body.

In response to viral allegations of negligence, the executive director of Medicover Group Dr. Sharath Reddy emphasized the hospital’s dedication to patient care. “Misleading narratives undermine the essential trust between patients, families, and healthcare providers,” he said. “Trust is vital for timely medical decisions in critical situations.”

Victim’s family alleges death linked to payment dispute

The family of the deceased stated that they paid Rs 3 lakh for the operation initially. However, doctors at the hospital in Hyderabad asked the family to pay an additional Rs 1 lakh for a procedure.

The incident has sparked protests from the family, demanding justice and an investigation into the hospital’s practices. They have called for action against the medical staff involved, asserting that no patient should be subjected to such pressure during a medical emergency.