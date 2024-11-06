Junior doctor dies at hospital in Hyderabad amid payment dispute

Hyderabad: A junior doctor died on Wednesday, November 6, as hospital authorities in Hyderabad halted treatment till the payment was made.

The family of the deceased stated that they paid Rs 3 lakh for the operation initially. However, doctors at the Medicover Hospital, Madhapur, Hyderabad asked the family to pay an additional Rs 1 lakh for a procedure.

The victim identified as Nagapriya was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment. The family accused the Hyderabad hospital of delaying the critical procedure leading to the death of the junior doctor. The family alleged that the doctors informed them of the patient’s death after receiving the additional amount.

The incident has sparked protests from the family, demanding justice and an investigation into the hospital’s practices. They have called for action against the medical staff involved, asserting that no patient should be subjected to such pressure during a medical emergency.

The authorities at the well-known Hyderabad hospital, however, are yet to release an official statement regarding the allegations. Meanwhile, local authorities have begun looking into the matter, and a case may be filed based on the family’s complaints.

This incident has raised serious concerns about the ethics of private healthcare providers including doctors, particularly in terms of how financial matters are handled in critical care situations in Hyderabad. It also highlights the need for stronger regulations to protect patients from such exploitation.