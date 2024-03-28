Host of opposition parties waging battle against lone Jagan: Andhra CM

Proddaturu: YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged here that a host of opposition parties – TDP, Janasena, BJP, Congress, select media houses, and two of his sisters are waging a battle against him.

Addressing a public meeting at Proddaturu in Kadapa district as part of ‘Memanta Siddham’ (we are all ready) election campaign bus tour, the YSRCP chief said all of them are “united in a battle against one man”.

“For support, TDP and Janasena brought a party (BJP) from the Centre. And they brought another party (Congress) indirectly from the Centre. All of them together are waging a battle against one Jagan…As if they are not enough, they brought two of my sisters also. All of them are united in battle against one man,” said Reddy.

Also Read BJP announces candidates for Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls

Reddy was referring to his younger sister Y S Sharmila, president, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and his cousin Sunitha Narreddy, who is leading a campaign to solve the murder case of her father Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

He asserted that one man (Jagan) has scared all of them and claimed that his opponents are not bold enough to fight him alone, and added that he has the grace of God and the support of crores of people.

Further, he called on the people of the state to enable the ruling party to clean sweep all the assembly and Lok Sabha seats to “teach a fitting lesson” to the opposition, and called the National Democratic Alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena as an ‘alliance of conspiracies’.

Reddy alleged that the opposition parties have launched a malicious campaign against him pertaining to the unresolved murder of his uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy and on the recent seizure of drugs in a container at Vizag port.

According to the CM, the company which imported the container belonged to the relatives of Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Reddy urged people to vote for YSRCP election symbol fan in both the assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The CM asserted that he has fulfilled 99 per cent of his election promises and noted that he disbursed Rs 2.7 lakh crore under various welfare schemes via direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Earlier, he kicked off his campaign for the upcoming elections with a 21-day bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district.

Prior to starting the ‘Memanta Siddham’ tour, Reddy participated in prayers at the ‘samadhi’ of his late father and former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

He paid floral tributes to his father’s statue. On the first day, the bus traversed through the villages of Vempalli, V N Palli, Yerraguntla, Potladutti and Proddaturu town as he covered the Kamalapuram, Jammalamadugu and Proddaturu constituencies.

After addressing a public meeting at Proddaturu bypass road, the YSRCP

chief ended the first day for a night halt at Allagadda in Nandyala district.

On the second day of the tour, he will participate in an interaction at Yerraguntla around 11 am in Allagadda and then address a public meeting at Nandyala around 5 pm.

The bus tour is Reddy’s first campaign post the announcement of the assembly and Lok Sabha polls schedules by the Election Commission.

Scheduled to touch 21 districts and 148 assembly constituencies, the bus tour began from Idupulupaya and will culminate at Icchapuram in Srikakulam district in the north Andhra region.

Offering an opportunity to connect with the grassroots, the ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus tour will see Reddy engaging in direct interactions with people as well as addressing public meetings.

In the first phase, the bus tour will focus on the Rayalaseema region, covering the six districts of Kadapa, Kurnool, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor.

The ruling party has decided to organise election meetings throughout the bus tour on a daily basis to send across the message that YSRCP is ready in every parliamentary constituency and every district.

Further, YSRCP is aiming to organise meetings in at least two assembly segments in a Lok Sabha constituency during the tour.

Prior to the announcement of the election schedule, the YSRCP chief addressed four massive Siddham poll campaign meetings in Bheemili, Eluru, Anantapur and Medarametla, covering the major regions of the state.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held on May 13 and counting of votes is slated for June 4.