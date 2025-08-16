Hostel owner in Madhapur thrashed for misbehaving with student

Hyderabad: A hostel owner in Madhapur was thrashed by a student’s family on Saturday, August 16 for allegedly misbehaving with a female student.

According to a report in the Deccan Chronicle, the man has been identified as Satya Prakash. He allegedly misbehaved with a girl preparing for her NEET exam. Upon learning of the incident, the girl’s family reportedly rushed to the hostel and assaulted him.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media where people can be seen throwing chairs around and trying to break furniture. The accused can be seen trying to flee from the mob as they grab onto his clothes.

Later, he can be seen being escorted by the police in a car.