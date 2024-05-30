Hot buzz: First elimination of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 done

Mumbai: India’s favorite stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is currently in production stage in Romania. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, all 12 contestants flew to the exotic location last week, and filming is in full swing with daring tasks and stunts.

Fans have been waiting to get updates about the status of their favourite celebrity contestants like Asim Riaz, Nimrit Kau Ahulwalia, Shalin Bhanot and more. And now, we have an interesting information on the first elimination of KKK 14. Scroll down and check.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Elimination

According to a reliable social media page dedicated to Khatron Ke Khiladi updates, the first eviction of the season may have already taken place, with the name of the eliminated contestant expected to be revealed soon.

Water Stunt Details

In another thrilling update from the sets, it is being said that contestants Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, and Aashish Mehrotra undertook the show’s first-ever water stunt for KKK 14. The underwater challenge involved a spin wheel, and the winner of this intense stunt will be announced shortly.

Fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation on the eviction and are curious to know which unlucky contestant’s journey came to an end so quickly.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.