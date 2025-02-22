Hotel owner in Hyderabad’s Lalaguda attacked, two arrested

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested on Friday, February 21 for attacking a hotel owner in Hyderabad after an argument ensued non-payment of bills that took place a month ago.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Saleem and Mohammed Javed and the hotel owner as Ishaq.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Ishaq’s brother Ismail said the attack took place on January 20. “Saleem was our regular customer and often purchased biryani. One day, he entered into an argument with my brother over bill payment,” Ismail said.

“Saleem paid the amount. Afterwards, he and Javed returned with a rod and attacked Ishaq. My brother was sitting with his daughters when the incident took place,” he added.

Though the attack took place a month ago, a video of the incident emerged on Friday.

Two persons were arrested on Friday, February 21 for attacking a hotel owner in Hyderabad. The owner was attacked after an argument over payments. pic.twitter.com/AZ7ogQ8fdF — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 22, 2025

Lalguda police told Siasat.com that a case was registered under section 115 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).

Saleem and Javed were arrested on Friday and produced before a court where they were sent to judicial custody, police said.

