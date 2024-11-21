Hotels caused sewage blockages, claims Hyderabad water board

Hyderabad: Many hotel owners in the vicinity had directly connected their sewer lines to the board’s network, leading to blockages and waste overflow, said the Managing Director (MD) of the Hyderabad Water Board, Ashok Reddy.

As part of the ongoing 90-day special drive, he conducted an on-site inspection of the de-silting operations in Mehdipatnam and Tolichowki on Thursday, November 21, where he directed officials to issue notices to commercial establishments, including hotels, bakeries, and malls, urging them to install silt chambers to prevent waste from entering manholes. He stressed that neglecting this would result in the disconnection of illegal sewerage links.

Ashok Reddy emphasized the importance of silt chambers for hospitals, malls, and multi-storey buildings, as they reduce pressure on the sewer lines and ensure smoother sewage flow. He further noted major issues with the city’s sewerage system, particularly the overflowing manholes along the main road near Amba Theatre in Mehdipatnam.

In Tolichowki, the MD of the Hyderabad Water Board reviewed the progress of the Zone-3 Sewerage Network Project, which aims to modernise the sewer system in key areas on the north side of the Musi River. Despite some delays in 2.1 km of pipeline construction due to local disputes, the project, which spans 33.5 sq km and will lay 129.32 km of new pipeline, is expected to be completed by February.

The Rs 297 crore project will benefit the constituencies of Goshamahal, Nampally, Karwan, and Jubilee Hills.

96 pc sewage water to be treated by Dec: Hyderabad water board

By the end of December, 96 percent of the sewage water generated in Hyderabad is set to be treated, according to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Out of the 31 planned Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), 20 are currently operational, with five fully functional. Many of the remaining plants are in the trial-run phase and are expected to be operational soon.