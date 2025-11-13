Hours before Delhi blast, prime suspect Dr Umar seen near mosque

Dr Umar, who is suspected to have been driving the explosives-laden car, was seen in multiple CCTV clips recorded across Delhi on the day of the incident.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th November 2025 2:41 pm IST
Delhi red fort blast
Prime suspect of the Delhi blast Dr Umar Nabi walking near a mosque near Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi: Fresh CCTV footage from the day of the Delhi blast shows prime suspect Dr Umar Nabi walking near a mosque close to the Ramlila Maidan, police said on Thursday.

In the footage, Umar can be seen walking straight along a narrow lane before turning his head to the right — the moment when the camera captures his face — and then continuing ahead. Investigators believe that he may have visited the mosque shortly before allegedly carrying out the explosion, a senior police officer said.

A massive blast had rocked Delhi on Monday evening when a Hyundai i20 car exploded at 6:52 pm near the Red Fort, killing 13 people and injuring several others. The impact of the explosion was such that several vehicles were damaged, and visuals from the site showed mangled bodies and scattered debris.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Officials said Umar, who is suspected to have been driving the explosives-laden car, was seen in multiple CCTV clips recorded across Delhi on the day of the incident.

One particular piece of footage from the Sunehri Masjid parking lot near the Red Fort shows him entering at 3:19 pm and leaving at 6:28 pm, barely 24 minutes before the explosion occurred.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th November 2025 2:41 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button