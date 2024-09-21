House sales in Hyderabad up by 18 pc; luxury homes favoured

Hyderabad’s real estate market is booming, with a strong focus on luxury properties. In 2024, over 54,000 homes were sold, showing an 18 percent year-on-year growth.

August saw 6,439 property registrations worth Rs 4,043 crore, with a 61 percent rise in homes priced over Rs 1 crore. These luxury homes now account for 15 percent of total registrations, up from 9 percent in 2023, said a Knight Frank report.

The report also revealed that homebuyers in Hyderabad are leaning towards larger properties, with houses over 2,000 square feet making up 14 percent of all registrations in August 2024, compared to 11 percent in 2023. On the flip side, demand for smaller homes (under 1,000 sq. ft.) has decreased, falling from 19 percent to 17 percent of registrations during the same period.

Rangareddy led registrations with 42 percent, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri at 41 percent. Banjara Hills emerged as the hotspot for high-value luxury deals

This shift is reflective of a growing preference for spacious homes that can offer more comfort and premium amenities.