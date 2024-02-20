Houses razed, crops destroyed, cops suspended over ‘beef sale’ in Rajasthan

Rajasthan police on Tuesday, February 20, bulldozed 12 houses, and destroyed wheat and mustard crops over 44 acres while electricity was cut off after allegations of cow slaughter in Kishangarh Bas area of Rajasthan’s ​​Khairthal Tijara district, local media reported.

Moreover, the state government suspended four police officials for not acting against the “open beef sale in the area.”

#AlwarBeefMandi case#Rajasthan: Police have arrested Ratti Khan, Sahun, Mausam, Haroon, Jabbar son of Kallu, Aleem, Aslam, Kamil and Saddam resident of Mirzapur.



Cases have been registered against 22 people including Khalid's son Abdul Karim, Fakru, Mormal, Khalid, Salim,… pic.twitter.com/6Q9c5AIfyT — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) February 20, 2024

A case has been registered under Rajasthan Bovine Act (section 3,4,5,8,9 RB Act) against 22 people. So far, 8 have been arrested.

The arrested accused were identified as Ratti Khan, Sahun, Mausam, Haroon, Jabbar, Aleem, Aslam, Kamil and Saddam.

According to Navbharat Times, the “open beef market” was recently discovered after frequent complaints of illegal cow slaughter in Rundh Gidavada and Balrampur villages.

It was alleged that 50 cows were slaughtered daily and home delivery of beef was provided to 50 villages.

In the wake of the incident, four police personnel including an assistant sub-inspector, head constable, and two beat constables, have been suspended for not acting against the alleged sale of beef.

Police also shifted around a dozen cows wandering in the area to a cow shelter and demolished several huts to remove encroachments from government land.

Jaipur Inspector General of Police (IGP) Umesh Dutta said that various teams were formed for combing operations in four districts of the range.

Following information of cow slaughter and beef selling in Kishangarh Bas area, police detained several people and recovered fresh meat which was sent for testing, he said.

“We have recovered some substance which is being scientifically checked. Some suspects have been detained and are being questioned,” Dutta said.

The IGP said that four policemen of Kishangarh Bas police station who were in charge of beats, in which the substance was found and suspects were caught, have been suspended while the remaining staff were shifted to the police lines.

(With inputs from agencies)