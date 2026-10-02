Houthi missile debris damages buildings, vehicles in Saudi

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence on Thursday, October 1, reported limited material damage in Khamis Mushait after debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell in residential areas.

The Civil Defence spokesperson said the ballistic missile had been launched by the Houthi militia towards residential areas. Debris from the interception damaged several buildings and vehicles. No casualties were reported.

Also Read Saudi Arabia denies suicide bomber report at Makkah Grand Mosque

In a statement on X, coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki said two ballistic missiles were intercepted and destroyed over Khamis Mushait and Jazan, while four drones were intercepted and destroyed over Khamis Mushait.

Al-Maliki said the coalition would continue taking and implementing operational measures to deter the Houthi militia.

التحالف:



اعتراض وتدمير 4 مسيّرات في مدينة خميس مشيط. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 1, 2026

The latest attacks came hours after the coalition said an investigation had determined that the Houthis were behind a drone strike on the Taiba power-distribution station in Madinah early on Tuesday, September 29.

The station supplies electricity to the Prophet’s Mosque and other civilian facilities in the city. The strike put one transformer out of service but did not affect the wider electricity grid, the coalition said.

The incident comes amid increased Houthi missile and drone activity targeting Saudi territory, including populated areas and vital infrastructure across the Kingdom.