Houthi missile debris damages buildings, vehicles in Saudi

Four drones and two ballistic missiles were intercepted over Khamis Mushait and Jazan, Saudi Arabia.

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Debris from missile attack damages buildings and vehicles in Saudi Arabia.
Damage caused by debris from an intercepted ballistic missile in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia. Photo: @SaudiDCD/X

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence on Thursday, October 1, reported limited material damage in Khamis Mushait after debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell in residential areas.

The Civil Defence spokesperson said the ballistic missile had been launched by the Houthi militia towards residential areas. Debris from the interception damaged several buildings and vehicles. No casualties were reported.

In a statement on X, coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki said two ballistic missiles were intercepted and destroyed over Khamis Mushait and Jazan, while four drones were intercepted and destroyed over Khamis Mushait.

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Al-Maliki said the coalition would continue taking and implementing operational measures to deter the Houthi militia.

The latest attacks came hours after the coalition said an investigation had determined that the Houthis were behind a drone strike on the Taiba power-distribution station in Madinah early on Tuesday, September 29.

The station supplies electricity to the Prophet’s Mosque and other civilian facilities in the city. The strike put one transformer out of service but did not affect the wider electricity grid, the coalition said.

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The incident comes amid increased Houthi missile and drone activity targeting Saudi territory, including populated areas and vital infrastructure across the Kingdom.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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