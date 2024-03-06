Houthis claim attacks on two US warships in Red Sea

The operation was carried out with a number of naval missiles and drones.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 6th March 2024 10:40 am IST
Houthis claim attacks on two US warships in Red Sea
Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthis said they launched multiple missile and drone attacks against two US Navy warships in the Red Sea on Tuesday night.

“We carried out a qualitative military operation, targeting two American warships in the Red Sea. The operation was carried out with a number of naval missiles and drones,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement aired by the Houthi-run satellite TV channel al-Masirah.

“Our armed forces will not hesitate to expand attacks against all hostile targets in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as well as in response to the US-British aggression against our country (Yemen),” he said.

