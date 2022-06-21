How Asaduddin Owaisi is trying to woo Muslim voters in various states

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is trying to woo Muslim voters in various states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Gujarat.

Although the party is unable to win a significant number of public representatives in assemblies and Lok Sabha, its vote share increased. In Bihar, it managed to win five Assembly seats whereas, in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, it failed to open an account.

Despite allegations of dividing secular votes, the party is gearing up to contest upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat.

Asaduddin Owaisi questions secular parties

The reason behind the rise in vote share is the narrative that is being promoted by Asaduddin Owaisi.

He is not only trying to counter the claims that AIMIM is the B-Team of BJP but also able to promote that Congress and other so-called secular parties are not capable of defeating the saffron party.

It is this narrative that is being pushed by Asaduddin Owaisi in states wherever his party contests polls. The intention behind it is to woo Muslim voters who have been supporting secular parties for many years.

At many rallies in various states, Owaisi has been saying, “Secular parties will try to scare Muslims by saying that AIMIM will split Muslim votes and it will lead to BJP candidates’ victory. Why they have not been able to defeat BJP?”

AIMIM in Gujarat

Recently, Asaduddin Owaisi said that his party will fight the assembly polls in Gujarat.

He stated that AIMIM has been preparing for the assembly polls since municipal polls in Ahmedabad and Surat.

Addressing a press conference in Gujarat’s Bhuj, Owaisi said, “We will fight Gujarat Assembly elections with full strength. However, we have not decided on how many seats. I believe that Sabir Kabliwala (AIMIM Gujarat chief) will make the right decision in this regard.”