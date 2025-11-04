Mumbai: Actor Baseer Ali continues to grab headlines even after his elimination from Bigg Boss 19. From making shocking revelations about the show’s makers to rumours of a possible wildcard re-entry, Baseer remains in the spotlight. His candid interviews and bold statements have become the talk of the town, keeping fans and viewers hooked.

In one of his recent interviews, a particular clip has gone viral where Baseer opens up about how fellow contestant Farhana Bhatt inspired him to start offering Namaz regularly inside the house. He shared that it was challenging to maintain prayer timings as contestants weren’t allowed to keep watches or know the exact time, but witnessing Farhana pray motivated him to reconnect with his faith.

He said, “I don’t even remember how many days it had been… just a few, I think. Farhana had come back from the secret room. One day, she walked out of the washroom fully covered, in hijab and abaya and I got scared for a second! I thought, ‘Who’s this entering the house?’”

“Then she turned around and I realized it was Farhana. I wondered what she was doing, so I quietly followed her. She went about her routine for a bit, and then I saw her take out jaanimaz. She walked towards the tunnel area, spread it out, and started praying.”

Bigg Boss 19 contestants Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt (Image Source: X)

“That moment really hit me. Then Farrhana told me, ‘Baseer, you’re a Muslim too, you should be praying as well.’ So I brought my prayer mat too and started praying. She was actually the first person in the house who made me think that even here you can still pray”.

Baseer further added, “For the first few days, I didn’t pray, but after seeing her, I started and to my surprise, a few days later, she stopped. One day, I asked her, ‘Why did you stop praying? You’re the reason I started!’ She said she’d start again, but I think she got too involved in the game.”

baseer started praying seeing farhana pray in the house this is actually so sweet “thode din mai madam ne rokh diya”😭 #bahana pic.twitter.com/vHzjbWc69G — 🕸️ (@lqvelyist) November 3, 2025

“Still, I continued. I’d pray when I got time, sometimes offering qaza prayers, sometimes shukrana (gratitude) prayers, sometimes maafi (forgiveness). I’d make long duas for my family. When you’re locked inside that house with no way to communicate, the only way to reach your loved ones is through prayer,” he added.

“It honestly felt like I had just spoken to my mom on the phone like telling her, ‘Mom, don’t worry, everything’s fine.’”

“Those prayers gave me peace. That’s what helped me sleep. So many times, I’d be lying down, and someone like Kunickaa ji or Nehal or even Farhana would ask, ‘Baseer, did you pray today? We didn’t see you.’ Then I’d suddenly remember, rush to make wuzu, and pray sometimes even in the dark, late at night.”

“There were nights when I couldn’t sleep because of stress, so I’d get up and pray tahajjud. That’s where I found peace in prayer, in faith. Even after coming out of the house, I’ve carried that habit with me,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that Baseer Ali might enter Bigg Boss 19 house again along with one more wildcard contestant. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.