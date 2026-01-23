How Gen Z is quietly taking over Hyderabad’s 85-year-old Numaish

For decades, Numaish has been a space of nostalgia, a place where mirchi bhajiyas can be found at every corner, chaat stalls draw long queues, and shopping means wandering through endless lanes of bedsheets, juttis, Chikankari clothes and more. Moreover, the voices of Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, and others formed the background music for an authentic Numaish experience. The vibe at this 85-year-old All India Industrial Exhibition has always been very 1980s and 1990s.

But walk through the exhibition grounds today, and it is clear that the new generation is reshaping the experience. Gen Z may not be rewriting Numaish entirely, but they are subtly changing what it looks like, tastes like and feels like.

Also Read A walk through the old memories of Hyderabad’s Numaish

From chaat to ‘cake in a can’

Food is perhaps where the shift is most visible. While classics like samosas, popcorn and chaat still exist, newer stalls are drawing younger crowds. Viral dessert concepts and Instagram-friendly food are finding space at Numaish. From VABE’s cake cans to Strawberry Stories’ chocolate-coated strawberries, the exhibition is increasingly mirroring the kind of food Gen Z seeks out online.

Stalls like Nice Laban offering Salankatia and Kunafa Cheese Bombs have also gained popularity, showing how global dessert trends are making their way into this old-world exhibition. Even cafe-style drinks have found their audience. Casa De Latte’s iced lattes were a major draw in previous years, though the brand skipped setting up a stall this time.

Also Read How Hyderabad’s iconic Numaish is being experienced online first

For many Gen Z visitors, traditional snacks no longer define the Numaish food experience. “In terms of food, I do not really prefer chaat and bhajiyas,” says Alina Shiza, a third-year mechanical engineering student from Hyderabad. “There were some nice stalls selling waffles, shawarmas and chocolate-coated strawberries.”

Pinterest-y vibes

Shopping at Numaish is also seeing a quiet makeover. A noticeable number of vendors are leaning into Pinterest-inspired aesthetics. Furthermore, traditional Kashmiri and Lucknowi stalls are also offering a lot of trendy wears like co-ord sets and gowns.

This year, Numaish even has a Korean-style photo booth, adding a distinctly K-culture touch to the exhibition.

Korean-style nightwear, dresses and accessories are becoming easier to spot, reflecting how global pop culture influences Gen Z buying habits. Anime, too, has found a foothold. “I stumbled upon a stall that was selling anime merch, and I bought Naruto kunai keychains, katana keychains and figurines,” Alina tells Siasat.com. She also points out the growing popularity of stationery stalls selling “Pinteresty journals” and even Stanley bottles.

While traditional jewellery stalls still dominate, younger shoppers are willing to dig deeper. “If we search around and explore, there are some stalls selling very cute chunky jewellery,” she adds.

Numaish through a Gen Z lens

Despite these changes, Gen Z’s relationship with Numaish remains mixed. Alina rates her experience a 3 out of 5, citing heavy crowds but praising the rides and haunted house. “I would like to see more stalls offering baggy clothing, shoes and streetwear, which better reflect our style,” she says.

Numaish may still belong to tradition, but its future is being shaped by younger visitors, through what they eat, what they shop for and the aesthetics they gravitate towards. The exhibition is not losing its identity, it is simply making room for a new generation to experience it in their own way.