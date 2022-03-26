How many chicken nuggets can you eat in one minute? This woman breaks world record

How far will you go to eat your favorite chicken nuggets? Four to six pieces in an hour? Well, that might fill your stomach and soul but will not land you in the 2022 edition of Guinness World Records. For competitive eater Leah Shutkever of the United Kingdom, this was an easy-peasy job done smoothly.

Leah entered The Guinness World Records for the most chicken nuggets eaten in 60 seconds. The record-breaker from West Midlands ate 352 grams (equivalent to a share box of 19 nuggets) of Mc Donald chicken nuggets in one minute. Now that’s jaw-dropping!

This is not Leah’s first attempt. Back in November 2020, she ate 298 grams of chicken nuggets in Auckland, New Zealand.

Previously, the record was held by model and competitive eater Nela Zisser, a former New Zealand beauty queen and medical student.

Unbelievable! Check out Leah devouring the nuggets in this video.

In the video, Leah ate 19 out of the 20 nuggets in the bowl leaving her a bit disappointed. However, she still managed to break the previous record.

This is not Leah’s first Guinness record. Thanks to her skills, she has many titles under her belt.

Fastest time to eat three mince pies (52.21 seconds in 2019)

Fastest time to eat three pickled eggs (7.80 seconds in 2019)

Fastest time to eat a muffin (no hands) (21.95 seconds in 2019)

Most marshmallows eaten in one minute (no hands) (20 marshmallows in 2020).

Most tomatoes eaten in one minute (8 in 2020)

Leah became a competitive eater when she was 23-years-old. She recalls it was first her brother who threw her a challenge at a restaurant.

With intense training, passion and determination Leah has become one of the UK’s most prominent competitive eaters. A predominately male-dominated field, she has carved a niche for herself.

“When you set goals and achieve them, your confidence grows and I think that was just a massive turning point in my life,” Leah says.