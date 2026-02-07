How Michael Jackson’s ‘silent revenge’ increased his wealth

Hyderabad: Michael Jackson, one of the biggest pop stars of all time, captivated the world with his music, dance moves, and unmatched fame. His influence stretched across continents, and he became a symbol of talent and creativity. Known for hits like Billie Jean and Thriller, Jackson was not just a music icon; he was a global phenomenon. But did you know that his fame and success led him to make a shocking business move that involved another popular artist?

Eminem’s Diss Track

In 2004, Eminem released the song Just Lose It from his album Encore. In the song and its controversial music video, Eminem mocked Michael Jackson, targeting his changing appearance and legal troubles.

The video featured Eminem dressed as Jackson, poking fun at his plastic surgery and even reenacting the famous Pepsi commercial accident where Jackson’s hair caught on fire. One line in particular, “I’ve done touched on everything but little boys,” seemed to reference Jackson’s child abuse trial, sparking outrage.

A Silent Revenge

Jackson’s move was a clever business decision. He owned the rights to Eminem’s music, meaning every time Eminem’s songs were played, Michael Jackson profited. This silent revenge, however, spoke volumes more than any diss track could. Even after Jackson’s death in 2009, Eminem didn’t regain his music rights until 2016.

Michael Jackson’s Response

Michael Jackson, deeply hurt by the song, publicly expressed his shock and disappointment. He said in interviews, “I’ve admired Eminem as an artist, and to have him do something like that has been pretty painful.” His estate even threatened legal action. But Michael didn’t retaliate with words. Instead, three years later, in 2007, he quietly bought the publishing rights to Eminem’s entire catalogue through his company, Sony/ATV.

Michael Jackson Biopic

Today, Michael Jackson’s legacy lives on, and soon, fans will get a deeper look into his life. The upcoming biopic Michael is set to release in 2025, showcasing his journey from a young star in the Jackson 5 to the King of Pop.