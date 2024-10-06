How much did Aditya Om earn from Bigg Boss Telugu 8?

Hyderabad: Aditya Om’s journey in Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has come to an unexpected end with a surprise midweek elimination. The reality show, which airs on Star Maa, keeps fans on the edge of their seats, and this week’s twist was no different. When the housemates had to choose between Aditya Om and fellow contestant Nainika, they voted for Aditya to leave.

Who is Aditya Om?

For those unfamiliar with Aditya Om, he’s been a familiar face in the Telugu film industry for a while. He started his acting career in 2002 with the movie Lahiri Lahiri Lahiri Lo, and since then, he’s appeared in many Telugu and Hindi films. Some of his popular works include Dhanalakshmi, I Love You and Maa Annayya Bangaram.

In 2013, Aditya made a shift to filmmaking, directing the Hindi movie Bandook. His journey has been impressive, balancing both acting and directing.

Big Pay for Bigg Boss

Aditya didn’t join Bigg Boss Telugu 8 easily. Initially, he wasn’t sure about participating, but the show’s producers convinced him with a big offer. He was reportedly paid Rs 5 lakh per week, one of the highest-paid contestants in this season. By the time he was evicted, Aditya had earned Rs 25 lakh for his five-week stay in the house.

Aside from the money, Aditya’s popularity skyrocketed during the show. His social media followers grew, and his presence on Bigg Boss brought him even more attention.

While Aditya’s eviction came as a surprise, there’s more drama in store for Bigg Boss Telugu 8 fans. According to sources, the show plans three double eliminations this season, with one already happening this week. This means two more shocking exits are expected in the upcoming weeks, keeping the tension high for both contestants and viewers.