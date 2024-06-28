How much did Kalki 2898 AD earn on day 1 in India?

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin’s latest cinematic masterpiece, Kalki 2898 AD has released on 27th June. Despite all the hype and high expectations, the film surprisingly did not reach the Rs 100 crore nett mark on its first day in India. This unexpected result shocked everyone, as people had expected a much stronger opening due to its extensive marketing and star-studded cast.

The film’s performance on day one fell short of predictions, leaving many surprised and questioning its future box office success.

Kalki 2898 AD starring some of the biggest names in the industry, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, this dystopian sci-fi spectacle has captivated audiences nationwide.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Opening Day

The high-budget movie has collected a staggering Rs. 92.00 crore net across India on its first day for all languages.

Language-wise Earnings

The film’s success spans multiple languages, reflecting its broad appeal:

Hindi: Rs. 24 crore net

Telugu: Rs. 61.5 crore net

Tamil: Rs. 4.5 crore net

Malayalam: Rs. 2.2 crore net

One Record-Breaking Achievement

In the Hindi language alone, Kalki 2898 AD collected an impressive Rs. 24 crore net on day one, marking it as the highest opening day of the year 2024. This feat surpasses the previous record held by the film Fighter.

On the other hand, the film has also made waves in North America, becoming the all-time number-one-grossing Indian film for premieres and day one, surpassing the record previously held by RRR.

Prabhas, known for his powerful performances, takes on a lead role, while Deepika Padukone brings her elegance and acting prowess to the film. Legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan add to the film’s gravitas, creating a cinematic experience that is both visually stunning and emotionally engaging.