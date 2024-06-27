Kalki 2898 AD movie allegedly leaked online in HD

Hyderabad: Amid significant buzz and excitement, the much-anticipated dystopian sci-fi thriller ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, hit cinemas globally today, June 27. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this magnum opus, produced on a multi-crore budget, was released in five languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Fans had been eagerly waiting for this release, and their enthusiasm was palpable. However, in a shocking turn of events, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ became a victim of piracy within hours of its grand theatrical release.

Despite the overwhelming anticipation, the film’s release faced a significant setback. Social media platforms were soon flooded with clips from the movie, and even more troubling, the entire film was leaked online. Illegal links spread rapidly across social media and various websites, allowing many to access the movie without paying. This not only undermined the efforts of the filmmakers and cast but also posed a significant financial threat.

The official Twitter handle of Kalki 2898 AD tweeted about piracy: “Say no to spoilers and piracy… Together, we can keep the magic alive! #Kalki2898AD”

Say no to spoilers and piracy…

Together, we can keep the magic alive!#Kalki2898AD pic.twitter.com/CQxg1X0oRZ — Kalki 2898 AD (@Kalki2898AD) June 26, 2024

This is a journey of 4 long years and this is the story of immense hard work put in by Nag Ashwin and the team.

There was no stone unturned in bringing this story to a global scale, there was no looking back or compromising in the quality. Blood and sweat has been put in by the team to bring this forward.

Let’s please respect the cinema, let’s respect the craft. It’s a humble request to not give out spoilers, give out minute by minute update or indulge in piracy and spoil the experience for the audiences! Let’s join hands to safeguard the content of the movie and celebrate the success together.

Regards,

Vyjayanthi Movies”

Kalki 2898 AD stands as one of the most lavish Indian films ever produced, boasting a budget exceeding Rs 600 crore. The film features the captivating on-screen chemistry between Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and marks the reunion of iconic actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan after 39 years, promising an extraordinary cinematic experience.